Oscar De La Hoya Is Praying For Mike Tyson Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson will face off against Jake Paul on July 20th in a highly anticipated boxing match. The match will now be a sanctioned fight, with the result imparting both fighter's professional records. Mike Tyson, 57, is three decades older than Jake Paul, 27. Many are worried about Jake Paul going up against someone as ruthless and devastating in the ring as Tyson. Even with the age gap, people feel that Paul will be in trouble if it's a real fight. Boxing legend Oscar De la Hoya says he is concerned for Iron Mike ahead of the fight.

Last Week, De la Hoya talked about the upcoming fight. In the upcoming sports spectacle, each fighter will wear a 14-ounce glove. The heavyweight showdown will consist of eight two-minute rounds. The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on Netflix. Tyson's last win was a knockout against Clifford Etienne in February 2003. Tyson will be 58 by the time of the fight, which is very old for fighting professionally. De la Hoya thinks the fight can be dangerous for Tyson.

De La Hoya Calls Jake Paul "Dangerous" Ahead Of Mike Tyson Showdown

"I'm gonna pray for Mike Tyson, 'cause I love Mike Tyson. I think Jake Paul, look, he's a real fighter. He really is. It's a dangerous fight. Mike Tyson, be careful, please," De La Hoya said last week. Naturally, the majority of people have adopted the other stance, cautioning Jake that Mike, who is possibly the most feared boxer in history, has the ability to cause him significant harm. In his most recent bout, which took place at the start of March, Paul defeated fighter Ryan Bourland (17-2) [retty easily. Paul knocked him out in the first round of the fight.

In June 2020, Tyson engaged in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. Roy and Mike's battle went unscored. When asked if the fight could impact Tyson's legacy if the legendary fighter loses, De la Hoya stood firm. He said, "No, Mike Tyson is cemented, legacy, forever," adding, "Mike Tyson will be the man forever." Overall, the fight is getting more and more hype, and we can't wait for July 20th.

