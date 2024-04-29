Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Will Now Be A Sanctioned Professional Fight

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, a reputable authority in the world of sports, has officially declared the July 20 clash between former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul to be a sanctioned professional fight. This endorsement not only adds a layer of credibility to the event but also underscores its professional nature. Each fighter will don 14-ounce gloves for the eight two-minute rounds of the heavyweight showdown. Additionally, the outcome will significantly impact their professional boxing records. For boxing fans, this development is a welcome one. It brings much-needed legitimacy to the spectacle that has been Jake Paul’s fights.

Boxing fans and general sports fans have probably called in to question how legitimate these YouTuber fights are. Jake Paul has taken down professional fighters in questionable bouts. His Brother Logan Paul famously fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a very weird fight. The fight included Floyd seeming to keep Logan Paul from going down after receiving a Floyd punch. Now, the upcoming Tyson Paul face-off is a legitimate fight held to professional standards. Fans are now hoping to see an unshackled Mike Tyson unleash on Jake Pual. Will Paul have what it takes to stand up to the former champ?

Mike Tyson is ready for Jake Paul

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement, "Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome." He continued, "Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to sanction Paul vs. Tyson, and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point."

Ever since the event's announcement, there have been a lot of worries about what the rules and regulations will be because the two combatants are over thirty years apart in age. The battle will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on Netflix. Tyson’s last win was a knockout against Clifford Etienne in February 2003. Tyson will be 58 by the time of the fight three decades older than his opponent Jake Paul. The fight will definitely be a must-see event.

