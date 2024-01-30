Jake Paul Reveals His Next Opponent, And Yes, It's A Real Boxer

Jake Paul has proven to be an exciting boxer, over these past few years. Although there are plenty of people out there who do not believe in him, there is no doubt that he is a unique figure. Overall, he has only lost once, and that was to Tommy Fury. Since that time, he has decided to lock in and prove that he can defeat real boxers. His last fight was a first-round knockout win against Andre August that had people impressed. Now, he is set to fight on March 2nd, and fans are interested in when he will go out and fight next.

Well, today, Paul revealed that fans will not have to wait for any more announcements. He will fight Ryan Bourland in about five weeks from now. The fight is set to go down in Puerto Rico, and his match will be for a good cause. In the end, he will be donating the proceeds from this fight. Overall, you can't help but admire this career shift. From being a bit of a YouTube pariah to boxing star is downright admirable.

Jake Paul Explains His Choice

"The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered," Paul wrote. "On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across."

