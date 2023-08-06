Jake Paul Arrives To Nate Diaz Fight In A Tank

Jake Paul pulled up to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night in a military tank. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to take on UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout at the end of the night.

In videos circulating online, Paul can be seen riding into the venue while sitting on the top of a tank. Paul enters the fight with a 6-1-0 boxing record, winning four of those bouts by knockout. He suffered his first loss by a split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

Jake Paul Weighs In For Nate Diaz Fight

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Jake Paul lunges toward Nate. Diaz during weigh-ins before their fight at American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

“I think the loss actually made me more relatable, because for some reason people think of celebrities as not humans,” Paul told ESPN of his loss to Fury. “If anything, it’s grown my fan base and given me the opportunity to come back, and people see now how serious I am about it, doubling down now after a loss.”

As for Saturday night’s fight, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that Paul “may retire if he loses to Nate Diaz.” “His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally,” Bidarian told the outlet. “I think if he was to lose, he’d just go to being another prospect that’s coming up in the ring.”

Jake Paul Arrives In A Tank

Jake Paul pulled up to his fight against Nate Diaz in a TANK 😳pic.twitter.com/dg0ZPVA77n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

As for what’s next for Paul, back in May he suggested taking on Conor McGregor if he beats Nate Diaz. “I see a roadmap where I knock out Nate and then go to Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN in May. “[I can] do what Conor couldn’t do — knock out Nate. And then that’ll be the biggest fight in combat sports that could possibly be made, is me versus Conor.”

