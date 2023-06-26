The sport of boxing has seemed to take a dip when looking at headlines during sports talk shows. However, the sport still continues to bring in viewers each time there is a can’t-miss bout. One of the more popular avenues the sport has stumbled upon is dream matchups. Which includes matchups no one could have ever imagined. This is the route Jake Paul, and others are finding massive trending success.

Paul is set to face MMA legend Nate Diaz in a boxing bout on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. The two wasted little time in building up the matchup, as the pair are known for strong abilities on the mic. As the time for the bout is rapidly approaching, Paul’s camp released an update on their fighter’s training regimen. However, aspiring fighters may not want to recreate everything they see from the video. In the video shared by ‘TMZ Sports,’ Paul can be seen ripping a cigarette while hitting the speed bag.

Jake Paul Seemingly Not Worried About Nate Diaz

Jake Paul Smokes Cigarette While Training For Nate Diaz Fight https://t.co/iV72Nwy7m0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 26, 2023

Of course, this video is meant to stoke the flames of the Diaz camp. However, it is just another genius static to keep the fight at the forefront of everyone’s mind. The former Disney star is no stranger to stepping in the ring with former MMA stars. Most will remember the heated rivalry with Tyron Woodley that saw the pair fight on two separate occasions. However, the matchup with Diaz has more of a big-fight feel attached to it.

Diaz has long been a fan favorite to those who follow the UFC. Along with his brother Nick, The Diaz brothers are known for their aggressive style in the octagon. As well as their fight for what they believe in personalities. Diaz will undoubtedly be bringing a massive fanbase to this prized fight. So, are you excited about the matchup in August? Who do you believe is the favorite to have their hand raised? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

