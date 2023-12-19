Jake Paul Receives MMA Challenge From Tyron Woodley

Overall, Jake Paul has been having a very successful go in the fight world. Although not everyone is convinced of what he can do, he seems to having himself a nice run. Sure, he lost to Tommy Fury. However, he just got in the ring against a real boxer in Andre August. He ended up winning that match thanks to a knockout in the first-round. Not many people expected him to do such a thing, but he was able to clutch up and get it done. This is one of his biggest achievements, and fans have been left quite impressed.

Now, however, he is receiving a challenge from his former opponent, Tyron Woodley. Although Paul has beaten him twice already, in the boxing ring, Woodley wants another shot at Paul. However, according to TMZ, Woodley wants to even the playing field by having the match take place in the Octagon. Yes, that is right, Woodley wants to fight Paul in MMA. This would be a huge test for Jake, and considering his boxing aspirations, it remains to be seen if he would agree to this.

Tyron Woodley Hits Jake Paul With An Offer

"I think if you're gonna fight anyone in MMA, you fight me MMA. I'm the one that did the numbers with you. I'm the one that did the millions and millions of views in the press conference. I am the one that was a 5x champion. I am the one who took the fight on 2 weeks' notice," he said. "Was doing Cobra Kai for 14 hours straight. I trained at 3 AM and I saved that card. That card was not going to happen. People would not have been buying Christmas gifts had I not stepped up to the plate. So to talk about fighting anyone in MMA outside of me is disrespect."

