octagon
- SportsJake Paul Receives MMA Challenge From Tyron WoodleyJake Paul is a busy man.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals When He'll Return To The OctagonConor McGregor is excited about his inevitable comeback.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Reveals His Next UFC Opponent & Disses Corey AndersonJon Jones is well aware of what he wants.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Gaethje Wants To "F-ck Up" Conor McGregor After Watching Video Of Bar AttackConor McGregor has a long list of haters awaiting his return.By Devin Ch
- MMAStipe Miocic KO's Daniel Cormier To Reclaim Heavyweight Gold At UFC 241Stipe Miocic avenged his loss to Daniel Cormier in the rematch.By Devin Ch
- SportsNate Diaz Calls Out Jorge Masvidal After Dominating Anthony Pettis At UFC 241Stockton, California's prodigal son dazzles in his return to the octagon.By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor Opens Up About Post-Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov BrawlMcGregor says he wants a rematch against Khabib.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Wants To Fight "Actress" Mark Wahlberg For His UFC SharesConor McGregor wants to fight Marky Mark for all the marbles.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones Regains UFC Title, Immediately Challenges Daniel Cormier To TrilogyJon Jones dusted off Alexander Gustafsson with a dominant display at UFC 232.By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Ferguson Thinks He Can "Break" Conor McGregor: "In A Cage Or Boxing Match"Should Conor McGregor measure up to Tony Ferguson before he earns his rematch with Khabib?By Devin Ch
- SportsDana White Tells Floyd Mayweather: Fight Khabib In UFC Or Bug Off"Want to make 150 million? Come over here and get your ass whooped."By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Wants You To Hate Him More, Says The World Is FlatSmokepurpp responded that it's actually an octagon. By Alex Zidel
- SportsUFC Fighter Defends Spouse's Swastika Tattoo: We "Have Many Ethnic Friends"UFC flyweight Andrea Lee is hard pressed to dig herself out.By Devin Ch
- MusicGreg Hardy Will Face Another Ex-NFLer In UFC Heavyweight DebutGreg Hardy Vs Austen Lane lined up for fans of both MMA & Football.By Devin Ch
- MMAWiz Khalifa Shows Off His MMA Skills In New VideoWiz Khalifa has got some moves.By Matt F