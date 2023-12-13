KSI No Longer Wants Jake Paul Fight, Points To Paul's Low Ticket Sales

KSI has announced that he is no longer interested in fighting Jake Paul after news broke alleging that Paul was yet to sell out his fight against Andre August. "Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore. I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol," KSI wrote on X. The smaller venue fight at an Orlando casino is already being hailed by Paul as his way of proving his boxing credentials rather than his PPV draw ability. "This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly around just to get me there and back," Paul previously told TMZ.

There is a lot riding on the fight for Paul. If he wins, the result goes a long way proving that he does belong in the boxing space. However, losing would drop him to 0-2 against established boxers, ending any sort of hope he might have had about establishing a serious career outside his celebrity fights. August is 35 years old and has a 10-1-1 career record. That makes him the most experienced fighter Paul has faced in his career so far. Paul suffered the first loss of his career when he faced his first experienced opponent, Tommy Fury, earlier this year.

Jake Paul Puts Kid Cudi On Blast

However, KSI isn't the only person that Paul potentially has beef with. Earlier this month, Paul took aim at his fellow Clevelander - Kid Cudi. Paul claimed that he had reached out to Cudi about performing at his 2021 fight against Tyron Woodley. However, Cudi's fee was just too much for Paul to afford. "I tried to get him to perform at the Tyron Woodley fight just before I came out and he asked for like, an astronomical fee that was like, 'F-ck you.' I get it, but it's like, this was like some sh-t to tap in back with the city. Like, first event back from Covid," Paul explained.

Furthermore, Cudi later responded. "As far as Jake Paul, listen chief, Im an artist. A real one. I make art for a living. Im not some guy that comes out to perform at boxing matches. I entertained it tho cuz it was u, and tho it went against what I stand for I submitted a fee. My fee is my fee. Especially for some sh-t thats not my style. If im gonna do it its gonna be worth it for my pockets and time. This is business baby. Im not these other rappin a-- n-ggas that will show up for a lil check. U came to me u shoulda knew what time it was young man. U dont know me either to say im anything broski. So theres that. Ok, these are my thoughts," Cudi tweeted.

