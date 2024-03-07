KSI Labels Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight As "Sad"

KSI has taken aim at the recently announced fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. "50+ years old. No one wanted this...So sad to see man...," KSI wrote in response to the announcement. The fight was revealed by Netflix, who will broadcast the fight, and will take place in Dallas in June. Furthermore, the fight, which will likely be fought as an exhibition match, comes in the midst of Paul taking his boxing career more seriously. The last time that Tyson fought was an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix," said Gabe Spitzer, VP of Sports Nonfiction at Netflix. The event will be the latest sports offering from the streaming giant. There has been previously been the Netflix Slam for tennis and the Netflix Cup for an F1/PGA crossover.

KSI No Longer Wants Jake Paul Fight, Points To Paul's Low Ticket Sales

However, it's not the first time that KSI has gone after Paul. In December, KSI announced that he was no longer interested in fighting Jake Paul after news broke alleging that Paul was yet to sell out his fight against Andre August. "Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore. I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol," KSI wrote on X. The smaller venue fight at an Orlando casino was being hailed by Paul as his way of proving his boxing credentials rather than his PPV draw ability. "This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly around just to get me there and back," Paul previously told TMZ.

Despite this, Paul is clearly looking beyond KSI at this point. Paul took aim at Canelo Alvarez after beating Ryan Bourland with a first-round TKO in Puerto Rico. "Hey, Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico; you're repping Mexico. So, it's Puerto Rico versus Mexico," Paul said. It's not the first time that Paul (9-1) has called out Alvarez (60-2-2). However, Canelo told the YouTuber-turned-boxer to "stay in his lane" the last time Paul made such a challenge.

