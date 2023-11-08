Logan Paul & KSI Announce 1 Billion Bottles Of PRIME Sold

PRIME, the energy drink owned by Logan Paul and KSI, has reportedly sold 1 billion units. "We’ve officially sold 1,000,000,000 bottles — a hydration milestone we couldn’t have reached without you. Thank you for making PRIME the fastest growing beverage in history," the drink's official account wrote on social media. The milestone was reached in just 22 months, after Paul and KSI launched the brand in January 2022. While popular, it has been panned by many critics for it's foul taste. Gordon Ramsay gave the drink a 0/10 rating after it comparing it to "swallowing perfume".

"What is life" Paul wrote on his own account, seemingly stunned at his own brand's successful. However, PRIME has become a major part of all of Paul's endeavors. During one of this WWE events, he participated in a skit that saw KSI dress up like a giant bottle of PRIME. Meanwhile, their recent joint boxing card was officially dubbed "The PRIME Card" by broadcaster DAZN. If Logan Paul or KSI is involved in something, it's a fair bet that PRIME is involved as well.

Not The Easiest Road For PRIME

However, things have been pretty tough for the brand. Back in July, PRIME was the subject of a Canadian recall before the drink was even available in the country. Health Canada added PRIME Energy to a list of recalled beverages, citing the drink's high caffeine content. Paul attributed the recall to "Illegal or unauthorized imports." The YouTubers also stated that their plans to eventually release a version of PRIME that is compliant with Canadian regulations.

However, it's not the only controversy surrounding the brand. Senator Chuck Schumer called the drink a "serious health concern" after it was reported that a 12oz can in the United States contains 200mg of caffeine. Furthermore, in May, a child in the United Kingdom suffered cardiac arrest after consuming a can of PRIME. The UK variant of the drink contains 140mg of caffeine. Regardless, the drink has proven incredibly popular with both men's young audiences while also landing major sponsorship deals such as the UFC.

