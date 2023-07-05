The MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appears to be back on. The fight looked to be in jeopardy after Musk briefly stepped away at his mother’s request. However, in recent days, Musk was seen working out with Georges St. Pierre. St. Pierre, who had invited Musk to train with him, was a two-division champion in the UFC. It appears that Musk is starting to take a potential fight with Zuckerberg, who trains in a variety of combat sports.

However, very few details about the actual fight have emerged. These include the big ones like – fight weight, fight location, fight date, etc. Former UFC regular Chael Sonnen claims that Zuckerberg told him that it would happen at the as-yet unscheduled UFC 300. However, no one has confirmed that this is the case. Furthermore, there is the question of who would star on the undercard, if Musk-Zuckerberg was the main card fight. It’s a surprisingly tough question, as it would have been big enough names to be worth watching but also not big enough that they would object to being the undercard to the gimmick fight. Well, the UFC might have found its answer…in another gimmick fight.

Logan Paul Wants To Fight Paddy Pimblett

Speaking on ImPAULsive, Paul announced his desire to fight on the Musk-Zuck undercard. “I’ll be honest, I pitched it,” Paul said on his podcast. “I pitched it internally, I pitched it to the [executives] that be, if Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard. I’ll fight for free, for charity.” Furthermore, he also highlighted who he would like as his opponent. “You know who I want to fight actually cause that bitch ass Andrew Tate won’t fight me. Give me Paddy Pimblett,” Paul said. “Give me ‘Paddy the Baddy.’ In the offseason, that boy looks like a blimp and he’ll come up to my weight class and I’ll wallop him. He’s too small when he cuts weight. When he doesn’t cut weight he’s a fucking horseshoe.”

Paddy Pimblett is a newer addition to the UFC stable, signing over from Cage Warriors in 2021. Since then, he has gone 4-0 with the promotion. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December 2022. However, as Paul noted, he and Pimblett are some way apart division-wise. Pimblett fights at lightweight, while Paul weighed two divisions higher at middleweight in 2021. In lieu of Pimblett gaining 30 lbs to fight Paul, both fighters could make a 15 lb shift to fight at welterweight. However, this is of course just pure speculation given that as of right now, we know absolutely nothing about Musk v Zuck.

