The ongoing saga surrounding a potential MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg continues to get weirder by the day. After both sides got training offers from the likes of Andrew Tate and Jon Jones, the fight seemed to hit a roadblock. Musk’s mother Maya reportedly objected to the fight, causing Elon to seemingly pull out.

Then the Italian government got involved. According to both Elon and TMZ, Zuckerberg was contacted by Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Italian Minister of Culture. Reportedly, Sangiuliano offered the Colosseum as a venue for the fight. Opened in 80AD under Emporer Titus, the Colosseum was the hub of sporting and cultural entertainment for the Roman Empire. It was the largest amphitheater in the ancient world and remains the largest amphitheater still in existence. Zuck allegedly passed Sangiuliano’s contact details onto Dana White of the UFC.

Italians Might Not Like The Colosseum Being Used For A Novelty Grudge Match

While the Italian government might be on board, the Italian people might be a different issue entirely. According to Roman history expert Dr. Darius Arya (Ph.D.), who earned his PhD in classical archaeology from UT Austin in 2002, the Italians might may riot if the fight was held at the Colosseum. “To have the Colosseum mentioned alongside Musk and Zuckerberg is awesome,” Dr. Arya began. “[However] the Italians would be rioting in the streets.”

“Of course, it could never happen,” Dr. Ayra, citing the Colosseum’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Rome. Furthermore, Arya noted that despite TMZ breaking the story, the Ministry of Culture has denied reaching out to Zuckerberg. “There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document,” a ministry spokesperson said. Instead, the fight, if it does happen will likely take place within the United States. Chael Sonnon claims the fight will be the headliner of UFC 300, which would likely take place in Las Vegas. However, what unique venue would you like to see the fight take place in? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

