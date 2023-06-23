Battle lines are being drawn in the cage fight between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Musk issued the challenge earlier this week, with the META founder quickly accepting. According to the UFC’s Dana White, both men are “dead serious” about taking part.

Some logistical obstacles do remain, such as a date, location, and promotion. Furthermore, Musk is significantly heavier than Zuckerberg, as much as three weight classes higher per standard MMA division. Despite this, oddsmakers are giving Zuckerberg a significant advantage over his South African rival.

Meanwhile, kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate stepped in with an offer to train Musk. This comes as a result of Tate being banned on all META-owned platforms due to his spreading of COVID misinformation. Now Zuckerberg is getting his own training offer, this one from UFC champion and MMA legend Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Says He’s “Team Zuck”

You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner! — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 23, 2023

Jones tweeted out his support for Zuckerberg on June 23. Their friendship formed earlier this year, when Jones commented positively about a video of Zuck sparring in the metaverse with Alex Volkanovski. In return, Zuckerberg wished Jones luck in his upcoming title fight against Ciryl Gane.

Jones is one of the UFC’s most decorated fighters. 27-1 in his career, he currently holds the heavyweight division belt after forcing a first-round submission out of Gane. Before that, he spent nine years defending the light heavyweight title and forging a career as one of the faces of the promotion.

With the fight set to be a cage match, aka MMA, Jones’ training could be invaluable to shoring up the victory for Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg is already reportedly proficient in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but Jones’ tutelage could make him unstoppable. Zuckerberg is yet to publicly respond to the offer.

Jones Could Be Training Zuck And Fighting Fury

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2023

Musk v Zuckerberg is not the only headline fight that Jones could find himself involved in. According to reports, the UFC recently submitted a fight offer that would see him take on boxing champion Tyson Fury. The idea of a Fury v Jones fight came about after Joe Rogan suggested that Jones would dominate in a fight between the two juggernauts.

Fury responded with an expletive-laden video, calling out both Rogan and Jones. Furthermore, Fury is currently struggling to find people willing to fight him. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán recently said that Fury was a “victim of his own success” and “He’s that good, people don’t want to fight him.”

Jones was quick to respond to Fury’s comments on Twitter. “Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.”

