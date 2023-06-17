UFC star Jon Jones is beefing with a lot of people right now. He continues to antagonize Francis Ngannou as the two fighters stare daggers from their rival promotions. Meanwhile, rumors of Jones fighting boxer Tyson Fury continue to swirl. Fury’s fueling of these rumors has gone as far as to confuse Ngannou, who can’t tell if Fury wants the fight or is tired of the comparison.

The idea that the two men could step into one ring or another has been in the air since Joe Rogan ignited the beef last month. “You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet?” Rogan asked. “If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black. [Fury] doesn’t have a fucking chance in hell of making it out of that room.” This led to both fighters trading barbs on social media.

Fury-Jones Fight Happening?

Tyson Fury: “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we speak right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/CVxTg85VGs — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) June 16, 2023

After keeping things confirmed to social media for the past few weeks, Fury v. Jones might have just gotten a lot more real. While speaking on a cryptocurrency-themed Twitter Space, Fury revealed that he had received a fight offer from the UFC. “I’ve been in talks with Francis Ngannou for a hybrid fight,” Fury said. “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk, right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday, so you never know what’s going to happen. The future’s bright, for sure, and there’s a lot of options out there.”

Fury did not reveal what the specifics of the fight deal were. However, the offer means that a very could very much be on the cards before the end of the year. Fury is currently struggling to find an opponent to face him in the boxing ring. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán recently said that Fury was a “victim of his own success” and “He’s that good, people don’t want to fight him.” Meanwhile, Jones is likely looking at headlining a UFC event this year with a title defense against Stipe Miocic. Despite this, all eyes are on the possibility of Fury v. Jones.

