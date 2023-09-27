Francis Ngannou Trains With Mike Tyson Ahead Of Tyson Fury Fight

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has been spotted training with former champion boxer Mike Tyson. Tyson has been helping Ngannou for his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury next month. The fight finally came about after a war of words between the two men and Ngannou's exit from the UFC. He is currently signed with the PFL, which gives him more freedom to pursue ventures such as the Fury fight.

However, even with the help of Tyson, there are few people who believe that Ngannou can actually beat Fury. Fury is widely considered one of the best active boxers in the world. Possessing a 33-0 record, Fury has long complained that his success has made it hard for him to actually schedule fights because no one wants to fight him. By the time these two fighters meet in the ring, it will have been 10 months since Fury's last fight.

Jon Jones Watches On

Of course, Ngannou v. Fury is not the hybrid fight everyone was hoping for. For many, this fight offer was a backup for both fighters. For MMA fans, Jones v. Ngannou still remains the dream matchup in their weight class. This is especially true given the claims that Jones intentionally avoided facing Ngannou until it was too late. However, for now, fans will have to settle for the two men facing off while Jones watches from afar.

Meanwhile, Jones v. Fury, the hybrid fight everyone was everybody was expecting, got as far as a fight offer. “I’ve been in talks with Francis Ngannou for a hybrid fight,” Fury said. “There’s talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk, right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday, so you never know what’s going to happen. The future’s bright, for sure, and there’s a lot of options out there," Fury told a Twitter Space back in July.

