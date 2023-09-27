Dillon Danis Has Fans Thinking He Pulled Out Of Logan Paul Fight

Dillon Danis is someone who has not fought a professional boxing or MMA match in over four years. Although he talks a big game, he hasn't actually been able to back it up. Instead, he has bowed out of fights against KSI and many others. Furthermore, he has recently been engaged in a bitter war with Logan Paul. Overall, Danis is set to fight Paul on October 14th. That said, he has been trying to engage in some psychological tactics. For instance, Danis loves bringing up Logan's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Agdal is currently in the midst of suing Danis. Moreover, she was granted a restraining order against the fighter. Since being served his papers, Danis has been complaining quite a bit about his circumstances. It would appear as though he believes these tactics aren't fair. He thinks that this is all a ploy to get him removed from the fight altogether. While Logan maintains this is not the case, Danis appears to be done. Or at least so he says.

Dillon Danis Speaks

"I'm over this shit. Peace," Danis wrote on X. This immediately led to speculation from fans that he pulled out of the fight. However, this has not been confirmed by anyone. Logan Paul hasn't said anything about this and neither has Dillon Danis. Needless to say, this could just be some simple promotion for the fight. However, if it is, indeed, real, then it will be another instance of Danis running from the grind. No matter what, fans are over the theatrics.

Having said all of that, it is going to be interesting to see what happens next.

