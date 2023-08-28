Logan Paul Reveals His Feelings On Nina Agdal’s Dating History

Logan Paul is going to be back in the boxing ring on October 14th. Overall, he is set to fight Dillon Danis. For those who don’t know, Danis is an MMA fighter who has not fought since 2019. He has dealt with numerous injuries, and he has ducked out of numerous fights. However, he seems to be set on fighting against Logan, whom he has very real issues with. In fact, these issues have led to a pretty ugly beef that has also included Paul’s current fiance, Nina Agdal.

If you have been following this story, then you know that Danis has gone after Logan’s fiance on numerous occasions. Typically, he will post a photo of her with one of the many famous men she has dated. Ultimately, he is trying to get under the man’s skin. He is also calling Agdal a “sl*t” and a “wh*ore” as a means of being more confrontational. However, Logan has not given in to it. Instead, he has mostly remained quiet. Although, that changed recently while on Andrew Schultz’s podcast.

Logan Paul Speaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

When asked if he is still good with Nina, Paul revealed that everything is fine. While some on the podcast didn’t believe so, Paul gave a measured response. As he explains, he has lived his whole life in the public. The same can be said for Agdal. Overall, he knew that she had been with a lot of men, just like he had been with a lot of women. Furthermore, the two are very open with one another, and there is nothing he has seen that has fazed him. After all, he used to be the most hated man in the world. which probably felt a lot worse.

In terms of what this means for Dillon Danis, well, it seems like he may need to try something else. People are getting tired of his schtick, and it’s not actually rattling anyone. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

