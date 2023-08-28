Dillon Danis Posts Video Of Andrew Tate Roasting Logan Paul’s Engagement Video

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been engaged in a very interesting beef as of late. Overall, it is very clear that the two do not like each other. They are supposed to fight each other on October 14th. However, many are skeptical that the fight will go down. After all, Danis has not fought since 2019, and he is constantly ducking out of fights. He did it to KSI, so why wouldn’t he do it to Logan? Regardless, that has not stopped all of this from getting pretty ugly.

Danis has continuously gone after Logan’s fiance, Nina Agdal. Although Agdal has done nothing to Danis, he continues to after her. He has posted numerous photos of her in which she can be seen with famous men. Overall, this is meant to be a diss towards Logan and how his girl has been with lots of guys before him. While Logan doesn’t seem to even care, Danis continues his crusade. It has been interesting to watch, and recently, the MMA star tried to get Andrew Tate involved.

Read More: Dillon Danis Beefs With Lena The Plug & Corinna Kopf Over Crusade Against Nina Agdal And Logan Paul

Dillon Danis Vs. Logan Paul

In the video above, you can see Andrew Tate reacting to Logan’s engagement video. Throughout the clip, Logan expresses his feelings towards Agdal and how he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Overall, it is a pretty sweet clip and it showcases how much Paul loves her. However, it was simply too sweet for the red pill bros to take seriously. Tate continuously laughs and mocks Paul throughout the clip, which will play well to his base of fans. It also plays well to Danis, who would be amused by the jangling of keys.

Danis’ tactics are ruthless, although who knows if he even shows up to the fight? You can never really tell these days. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. we will always keep you informed.

Read More: Adam22 Warns Dillon Danis About Dissing Ja Rule, Exposes Him For DMing Lena The Plug