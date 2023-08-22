Logan Paul & Dillon Danis Press Conference Gets Heated, John Fury Smashes It To Pieces

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been embroiled in a pretty large beef. Of course, these two are going to fight on October 14th in what should be an interesting battle. However, Danis has been taking the pre-fight trash-talk to whole new levels. He has been consistently posting about Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal on social media. These posts consist of photos of Agdal alongside famous men she has dated. Danis has called her a “sl*t” on numerous occasions, and overall, it has been very derogatory.

Today, Logan was given the opportunity to speak to Danis, face to face. As you can imagine, this was a very heated discussion that led to all sorts of viral-ish moments. During the press conference, Danis continued to trash-talk Agdal, although Paul was quick to call him out for going after a woman. This eventually devolved as John Fury, the father of Tyson and Tommy Fury got involved. He was there for Tommy, who is set to fight KSI on the same card. He got angered by the personal antics and decided to become ravenous.

Logan Paul Vs. Dillon Danis

‼️ John Fury ABSOLUTELY LOSES IT and SMASHES UP the KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference…



[🎥 @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/1DH4pbeihp — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 22, 2023

Logan Paul carries on taking L’s at the press conference pic.twitter.com/6ovnqMo8cj — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) August 22, 2023

Logan Paul launched the head of Dillon Danis’s birthday cake at him 😂 pic.twitter.com/1M5gqycYV0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 22, 2023

Above, you can see Fury yell into the mic before subsequently destroying all of the tables. Consequently, the entire press conference ended early. However, we did get to see Logan throw a cake at Dillon Danis, which is pretty cool. Overall, it was a very obvious show, and DAZN knows what it is doing here. This event is going to be massive, and fans cannot wait to see what happens between Logan and Danis. If Logan wins, however, Danis may just have to quit fighting forever.

The fight goes down officially on October 14th. Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments section below.

