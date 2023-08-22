Dillon Danis Continues To Taunt Logan Paul, Calls Nina Agdal A “Sl*t”

Dillon Danis is set to fight Logan Paul in October. The failed UFC fighter is now resorting to the world of influencer boxing, and he clearly isn’t happy about it. We know this because he has resorted to some wild tactics in order to get under Logan Paul’s skin. Overall, this shouldn’t be surprising. After all, Danis is still reeling from the embarrassment of pulling out from a fight against KSI. As a way to get into the good graces of fight fans, he has decided to go after Logan’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

Agdal has an extensive dating history, and that is precisely what Danis has been tapping into. Over these last few weeks, he has posted numerous photos of Agdal with famous men. Furthermore, he has threatened to release some photos that would immediately end Paul’s engagement. Bloodthirsty fans have been lapping it up, and with their press conference going down today, the stakes were certainly higher than ever. As Danis revealed this morning, he made sure to taunt Logan to the best of his abilities.

Read More: Logan Paul And KSI To Headline October Boxing Event

Dillon Danis Persists

Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a slut and he didn’t do shit about it had his whole team and me in there alone, shows you the kind of man he is. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 22, 2023

“Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a slut and he didn’t do shit about it had his whole team and me in there alone, shows you the kind of man he is,” Danis said. Moreover, Danis posted a video in which Logan almost threw a bottle of prime at his head. However, Danis avoided the shot, saying “head movement, like your girl, I’m too quick son.” He also posted an image of Agdal with birthday hats over her breasts. Needless to say, he will probably be keeping up these antics all the way until October.

The Twitter War Won’t End

Logan Paul’s blood is probably boiling right now. However, that is exactly what Dillon Danis wants to accomplish. Only time will tell who wins this fight. Let us know who you think will take it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

Head movement, like your girl, I'm too quick son. https://t.co/5fY6mNi2xW — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 22, 2023

sorry i was late to the face off @LoganPaul had a surprise in the hotel room for my birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/XSTS9vIIYs — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 22, 2023

Read More: Jake & Logan Paul Detail Their Dad’s Abuse