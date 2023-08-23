Dillon Danis Vents On Twitter After Chaotic Logan Paul Press Conference

The first press conference between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis certainly set the tone for their October 14 fight in Manchester, England. Things really got feisty when Paul brought out a birthday cake for Danis featuring the Bellator-affiliated fighter knocked out. Danis responded by calling Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal a “slut”. Furthermore, he brought up past Paul controversies such as his Aokigahara video and the CryptoZoo controversy. Danis, who hasn’t fought with Bellator in 2019, has been the primary voice in the run-up to this fight. In particular, he has gained a significant amount of ire for posting pictures of Agdahl with her ex-boyfriends as well as several fake nude images.

However, the August 22 press conference devolved into complete chaos. Danis was reportedly removed from the venue by police before he could have his staredown with Paul. Meanwhile, the entire event came to an abrupt end when John Fury, the father of KSI’s opponent Tommy Fury, began to violently destroy the set. Instead, Danis took to social media, X (formerly Twitter) in particular, to rant about the proceedings.

Dillon Danis Has Twitter Meltdown

Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face-off, and cutting all my interviews—among other things—just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight. I'm tired of the disrespect. Maybe I'll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 23, 2023

“Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face-off, and cutting all my interviews—among other things—just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight. I’m tired of the disrespect. Maybe I’ll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the table,” Danis mused at the end of several hours of tweeting. Prior to this, Danis had mostly posted clips from the conference proving he had “won” the presser. This included one clip where he called Agdal a “whore”. He had also posted several memes, including one in which Agdal’s face had crudely been pasted onto an image of an uncooked chicken with a gaping anus.

Danis also spoke about being disrespected by the proceedings. “I’m not venting; I just truly love entertaining you guys. If you’re going to spend your hard-earned money, it should be justified. The police didn’t remove John Fury but removed me from the area. Does DAZN not realize I made this the biggest boxing fight of the year? It is fucking bullshit man I wanted to look that coward dead in his eyes, but he was petrified.” During the writing of this article, Danis appears to have begun posting again, this time going after KSI. In a brief clip, Danis is seen throwing a bottle of water at the British fighter.

