Dillon Danis Gets Served With Nina Agdal Lawsuit, Refuses Papers Despite Being Filmed

Dillon Danis has certainly gotten himself into some controversy as of late. Overall, he is currently at war with Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal. Ahead of their October 14th fight, Danis has been posting nonstop about Agdal and her dating history. This has subsequently led to a lawsuit against him in which Agdal is asking him to cut it out. Moreover, she has been granted a temporary restraining order, which opens up a lot of questions about whether or not she will attend next month's fight.

That said, up until yesterday, Danis had yet to be served the official lawsuit papers. On social media, Danis was taunting those who had tried to serve him previously. It seems as though he had spotted a man trying to do it, and he posted a photo of the guy on social media. However, on Monday, he was no match for those evasive servers. According to TMZ, the man who served the papers took a video of the moment Danis got the documents.

Dillon Danis Evades Cameras

As you can see, this all takes place outside of the building Danis lives in. The man goes up to Danis with the papers and tries to give them to him. Danis then claims that he is not, in fact, Dillon Danis, and goes into the building. The man serving the papers had a video of the incident, which consequently means Danis has no choice but to accept the documents. Eventually, the man just tossed the documents inside the building as the receptionist wasn't going to allow him to come inside.

Overall, this is less than a good look for Danis. He will now have to actually reckon with the consequences of his actions. As for the fight against Logan Paul, fans are hopeful it still happens. However, given his recent history, there is no guarantee of it. Let us know who you believe will end up winning the fight, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

