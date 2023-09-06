Nina Agdal Sues Dillon Danis, Reportedly Includes Felony Charges In The Lawsuit

Nina Agdal, the fiancée of Logan Paul, has formally sued MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Danis is scheduled to box against Paul next month. Ever since their fight was announced, Danis has been consistently posting on his social media about the fight. In particular, Danis' trash talk has centered on Agdal,. Has included posting nude images of her as well as photos of her engaged romantically with her ex-boyfriends. Meanwhile, Danis has called Agdal a "slut" and a "whore" during interviews.

Agdal's suit states that she has suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational damage as a result of Danis' 250+ posts about her. Furthermore, she appeared invoke state and federal "revenge porn" leglislation in response to a nude image of Agdal Danis posted on August 11. "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal's suit read. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive." Additionally, Agdal claims that Danis only deleted the post in question because the fight's promoter threatened to cancel the bout if he didn't.

Danis Hit With Massive Lawsuit

Furthermore, Agdal's suit also addresses a video Danis posted in which she talks about needing sex. Agdal claims that this video was stored "deep in her Snapchat archives" and claims that Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so." Agdal is seeking unspecified damages as well as a minimum of $150,000 per proven violation of federal law.

Danis has since responded in a series of tweets. "Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. fuck that hoe." Despite this statement, Danis has continued to post memes and comments about Agdal. For example, he called her a "clout-whore" while reposting TMZ's coverage of the story.

