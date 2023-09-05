Dillon Danis Rips Nina Agdal For Her Body Count, Takes Shots At Mike Majlak’s Past Addiction Issues

Dillon Danis has been on a rampage on social media as of late. Overall, he has been taking numerous shots at Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. The model has been with a lot of famous men, and Danis is taking advantage of that by posting photos of her with these men. In his eyes, this is some sort of psychological warfare that is going to make Logan want to drop out of the fight. Moreover, Danis believes it will make Logan break off his engagement.

Yesterday, Danis continued to make things personal, although this time, he went after Logan’s friend, Mike Majlak. In a photo posted to Twitter, Majlak speaks on his bodybuilding endeavors and how he is 260 pounds. Danis responded to this saying, “Crazy Mike weighs less than Nina’s body count.” Subsequently, Majlak wrote: “bro how can you be training if you’re tweeting all day i knowwww you’re gonna use all this X revenue for that pullout clause payment.”

Read More: Dillon Danis Taunts Logan Paul With Video Of Nina Agdal Asking For Sex, Calls Out Jake Paul

Dillon Danis Vs. Mike Majlak

bro how can you be training if you’re tweeting all day i knowwww you’re gonna use all this X revenue for that pullout clause payment 😂 — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) September 4, 2023

yes dillon i did have an opiate problem 13 years ago like many Americans sadly do. it is an ever-growing issue that doesn’t get enough attention. I am proud of myself for overcoming it and acting as an inspiration to the millions who still suffer. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) September 4, 2023

From there, Danis made things extremely personal and downright disrespectful. “You’re literally Logan Paul’s cumrag,” Danis wrote. “Shut your mouth before I bully you so bad you start taking heroine again.” Mike Majlak has been open and honest about his struggles with addiction. Consequently, he fired back at Danis in a serious tone. “Yes dillon i did have an opiate problem 13 years ago like many Americans sadly do,” he began. “It is an ever-growing issue that doesn’t get enough attention. I am proud of myself for overcoming it and acting as an inspiration to the millions who still suffer.”

Things are getting to a very uncomfortable place at this point, and that probably will not slow down. The fight is set to take place on October 14th, and it remains to be seen if Danis will even show up. Let us know who you think will win it all, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Dillon Danis Posts Video Of Andrew Tate Roasting Logan Paul’s Engagement Video

[Via]