Dillon Danis Taunts Logan Paul With Video Of Nina Agdal Asking For Sex, Calls Out Jake Paul

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to fight on October 14th. However, many are skeptical that the fight will even happen as Dillon has a history of backing out at the last minute. He did it against KSI, and there is no telling what will happen here. Although, that has not meant a lack of antics from Danis. Throughout the last few weeks, Danis has constantly tried to get in Logan’s head. This has mainly been done through Twitter, where Danis posts photos and videos of Nina Agdal.

Agdal is Logan’s fiance, and Danis believes posting her dating history will shock Logan. While Logan has said that this is not the case, Danis has kept up the charade. In fact, on Monday, Danis thought he had dealt the final blow to Logan Paul. Below, you can find a video of Agdal seemingly on social media, talking about a recent sexual dry spell. In the clip, she speaks about her desire to have sex and how she wishes she had a man with her. Of course, the incel community in Danis’ replies were truly reveling in this.

Dillon Danis Won’t Quit

In the end, this video hardly had the desired effect. While drama channels are hyping it up, Logan has stayed silent throughout. Today, however, Danis decided to continue poking the bear. For instance, he called out Jake Paul, noting that he has yet to defend his brother. “I still can’t wrap my head around Jake Paul not defending his own flesh and blood,” Danis wrote. “For anyone out there with a brother, I speak for many of us when I say they are fake brothers. Personally, I’d take a bullet for mine without a second of thought – that’s true loyalty.”

Jake Paul Called Out

