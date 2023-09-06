Dillon Danis Trolls Blueface With Photos Of Jaidyn Alexis With Other Men

Dillon Danis has become the ultimate troll on social media over the last few weeks. Overall, his main targets have been Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. Agdal and Paul are engaged, and Danis is looking to make sure they end their engagement. He has done this by posting a plethora of photos of Agdal with her previous partners. However, it doesn’t seem to be working that well. Logan has barely responded to the behavior, and when he does respond, he maintains he and Nina are just fine.

With the fight coming up on October 14th, Danis is going to have to do a lot more than what he’s currently doing. In fact, it appears as though the Agdal stuff might be getting a bit boring for him. On Tuesday, he decided to go after two new targets: Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. He did this after Blueface issued a challenge to his followers, noting that he would give $1K to anyone who could produce photos of Alexis with other men.

Read More: Dillon Danis Taunts Logan Paul With Video Of Nina Agdal Asking For Sex, Calls Out Jake Paul

Dillon Danis Responds To Blueface

In the post above from Danis, you can see a collage of Jaidyn Alexis with other people. Interestingly enough, Danis provided these images without further comment. Although, it should be noted that this collage had already been floating around online. Regardless, posting this group of photos definitely falls in line with Danis’ new brand, which is shaming women for their past. We’re sure this collage will give him some ideas of what to do with his remaining photos of Agdal.

For Danis, all eyes will be on him as the October 14th fight date approaches. He has a history of bailing out of fights at the last second, and many are convinced he will do it again. Danis has not fought professionally since 2019 due to injuries. His UFC career seems to be over, and influencer boxing rug pulls are all he can muster. Let us know what you think of Danis, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Dillon Danis Posts Video Of Andrew Tate Roasting Logan Paul’s Engagement Video