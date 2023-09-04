Adin Ross Stunned By Explicit Nina Agdal Photo On Dillon Danis’ Phone

Adin Ross and Dillon Danis got to spend some time with one another over the weekend. Overall, they were looking to make some content together, and it couldn’t come at the best time. Of course, Danis is looking to fight Logan Paul on October 14th. Although many believe he will pull out of the fight, Danis has made it clear that his goal is to get into Logan’s head. Consequently, Danis has been posting numerous photos of Logan’s fiancee on social media. These photos include Nina Agdal posing with many of her famous former boyfriends.

If you may recall, a video was circulating this weekend of a woman performing oral sex. Many claimed that this was Agdal, however, the rumor was eventually refuted. Regardless, Danis still claims to have a photo of Agdal that would force Logan to call off his engagement. Furthermore, Danis believes Paul would even call off the fight in embarrassment. With that in mind, Danis showed Adin Ross the photo in question during their recent meet-up.

Adin Ross Reacts

🚨☢️ Adin Ross reacts to Dillon Danis’ NUKE picture of Logan Paul’s Fiancé. pic.twitter.com/9sjtWmzEJz — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 3, 2023

In the video above posted by Drama Alert, Ross claims that the photo is disrespectful and that it would immediately end everything. Danis seemed very proud of himself, although it just came across as extremely goofy. He even goes in for the dap but Ross doesn’t even notice and Danis is forced to put his hand down in embarrassment. That said, it remains to be seen if Danis will even post the photo. Perhaps Ross’ reaction was purely for the cameras, and there is no photo. We may actually never know.

For the most part, people are finding this fight strategy to be incredibly corny. Although, the Andrew Tate disciples are lapping it up. It just goes to show what kind of mess this is, especially coming from a guy who has done nothing but back out of fights since 2019. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

