Logan Paul’s Fiancée Nina Agdal Reportedly Not The Woman In Explicit Leaked Video

Nina Agdal has been trending on Twitter, as an explicit video said to feature her is making its rounds online. According to reports, however, Agdal is not in the video. This is all part of a concerning attack on Agdal ahead of her fiancé Logan Paul’s fight with Dillon Danis. He’s gone after Agdal, attempting to mess with Paul by showcasing her dating history.

Twitter users have been having a field day with the clip, making various jokes about Logan Paul’s reaction to the video, etc. Overall, it’s safe to say that things have gone too far. With that being said, this isn’t the first time Danis posted fake explicit content of Agdal. “Told Logan to his face he’s marrying a sl*t and he didn’t do shit about it,” Danis also wrote on Twitter last month. “Had his whole team and me in there alone, shows you the kind of man he is.” Paul seems to be unfazed by the situation, but it’s unclear where Agdal stands in all of this.

Nina Agdal Not In Explicit Video Circulating Online

🚨 Leaked explicit video of Logan Paul’s fiancé is NOT real, DramaAlert has confirmed.



The video is not of Nina Agdal, but of a different girl. pic.twitter.com/BePmMN64H2 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 3, 2023

Paul had been mostly quiet about the situation, but took to Andrew Schultz’s podcast last month to weigh in. He claimed that there was “zero” stress between Agdal and him as a result of the online taunting. He went on to describe knowing about Adgal’s history prior to their own relationship, noting that internet trolls can’t get between them.

It’s clear at this point that these attempts to disparage Agdal are only really serving to make Danis look bad in the eyes of most. Various peers have spoken up in Agdal’s defense, but it’s only resulted in him making suggestive posts about them, too. It’s unclear whether or not this strategy will prove to be successful in the ring, if Danis even actually shows up. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nina Agdal and Logan Paul.

