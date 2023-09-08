Court Grants Nina Agdal Temporary Retraining Order Against Dillon Danis

As of late, Dillon Danis has been going after Nina Agdal ahead of his fight against her fiancé, Logal Paul. He's posted sexually explicit images of her, called her a "sl*t" and a "whore," and more. The whole thing has been an attempt to mess with Paul before the fight, but he claims that the online bullying hasn't impacted him or his bond with Agdal.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis, noting that she's suffered emotional distress, humiliation, and more as a result of Danis' taunting. The model additionally filed for a restraining order against the MMA fighter. Following the news, Danis took to Twitter to comment, and threw a few jabs at Agdal in the process. "Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me," he wrote. "She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. f*ck that hoe."

Restraining Order Prohibits Danis From Posting Agdal's Private Content

Despite the lawsuit, Danis went on to call Agdal a "clout-whore," and allege that she sent details of the case to TMZ. He also went on to share more suggestive posts about Agdal. Fortunately, the outlet recently revealed that Agdal has been granted a temporary restraining order against Danis.

The restraining order will prevent Danis and his associates from "posting content in any way depicting or portraying Plaintiff that Defendant knows or has reason to believe was never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent, through the hacking of any of Plaintiff’s accounts or devices, or through any other illegal or unauthorized means." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nina Agdal, Dillon Danis, and Logan Paul.

