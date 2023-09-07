Dillon Danis Refuses To Stop Posting Despite Nina Agdal Lawsuit

Dillon Danis is posting through the pain of being sued by Nina Agdal. Despite announcing that he was being sued, and possibly facing felony charges, Danis refused to stop posting to X, formerly Twitter. First he posted a meme of Agdal surrounded by pictures of her ex-boyfriends. "Gotta F**k Em All" was written in the Pokémon font above the image of Agdal. He then posted a picture of porn star Johnny Sins with the caption "Nina's lawyer". Furthermore, he quote-tweeted the TMZ article detailing Agdal's suit. Danis added "This clout-whore sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character" as a caption.

However, Danis was far from done. "Nina Agdal will be called Karen Agdal till further notice. I didn’t even put a ring on it and she already trying to fuck me for all my money 😂," the fighter added in a pair of tweets. His final tweet of the rampage was a picture of the famous "glove moment" from the OJ trial, with Danis' face posted over OJ's. "If the glove doesn't fit you must acquit," he wrote as a caption. Good one Dillon, the kids love topical humor about the 1995 OJ trial.

Nina Agdal's Dillon Danis Lawsuit, Explained

Agdal claims that since his fight with Logan Paul was announced, Danis has made more than 250 tweets about her. She claims that this campaign of trolling has caused her humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational damage. Furthermore, she appeared invoke state and federal "revenge porn" leglislation in response to a nude image of Agdal Danis posted on August 11. "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal's suit read. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive." Additionally, Agdal claims that Danis only deleted the post in question because the fight's promoter threatened to cancel the bout if he didn't.

Furthermore, Agdal's suit also addresses a video Danis posted in which she talks about needing sex. Agdal claims that this video was stored "deep in her Snapchat archives" and claims that Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so." Agdal is seeking unspecified damages as well as a minimum of $150,000 per proven violation of federal law. Despite what Danis has claimed about potentially going to prison, this is not a criminal trial. Instead, Agdal is seeking civil penalties for broken laws. This lawsuit, if successful, will see Danis lose a lot of money, not go to prison. However, this remains a developing story. We'll have any updates as they emerge.

Dillon Danis Reacts To Lawsuit

