Logan Paul Starts Trolling Dillon Danis With Threesome Claims And Stammer Video

Logan Paul has finally stopped pulling his punch against Dillon Danis. Paul dropped two brutal tweets aimed at his upcoming fight opponent. The first was a video from their face-to-face trash talk interview. Danis can barely string a full sentence together without stuttering or tripping over his words. Paul revels in it as Danis continues to struggle, finally exclaiming, "Yoooooo, someone get this guy some water!" Paul captioned this video "internet troll in real life". However, his second tweet of the day is arguably even more brutal.

Paul shared a screenshot of texts, purportedly from a woman who slept with Danis after their infamous press conference in London last month. While the woman's identity cannot be verified, Danis did post a picture of himself in bed with two women shortly after the press conference wrapped up. "Well I met up with Dillon the night of the fight press conference in London, we had a threesome. But the whole time he was so scared and paranoid that Logan had sent us to fuck with him. He's trying to play it cool but he's terrified of Logan. I also fingered his butt. I want Logan to use this against Dillon, I hate the way he's talking about Nina," the texts read.

Danis Finally Goes Quiet After Lawsuit

All this comes the same week that Nina Agdal finally sued Danis. Agdal claims that since his fight with Logan Paul was announced, Danis has made more than 250 tweets about her. She claims that this campaign of trolling has caused her humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational damage. Furthermore, she appeared invoke state and federal "revenge porn" leglislation in response to a nude image of Agdal Danis posted on August 11. "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal's suit read. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive." Additionally, Agdal claims that Danis only deleted the post in question because the fight's promoter threatened to cancel the bout if he didn't.

Initially, Danis responded by tweeting even harder about Agdal. First he posted a meme of Agdal surrounded by pictures of her ex-boyfriends. "Gotta F**k Em All" was written in the Pokémon font above the image of Agdal. He then posted a picture of porn star Johnny Sins with the caption "Nina's lawyer". Furthermore, he quote-tweeted the TMZ article detailing Agdal's suit. Danis added "This clout-whore sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character" as a caption. He also added further tweets about Agdal before clearly being told to stop by members of his legal team. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

