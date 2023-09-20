Logan Paul Claims Dillon Danis Incriminated Himself During Face-Off Interview

Logan Paul has made the bombshell claim that Dillon Danis admitted to breaching federal law during their face-off interview. Speaking on Instagram, Paul alleged that Danis had asked DAZN to make several notable cuts to their face-off interview. "He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over his sentences, looking like a fucking idiot. He made them cut him lying about having some photo and multiple other lies. And most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime. I have the version, I have a little clip I've assembled and I'll put that out tomorrow. But I guess he was right, that shit was edited. But don't worry Dillon, the people are going to see it."

Unless Paul is about to reveal something previously unheard of, this likely refers to the alleged violations of revenge porn or hacking laws that Danis committed while trolling Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. Danis responded on Twitter minutes after the video was published. "Between lawsuits and snitching, this pussy is straight up rat. Can't defend himself or his hoe, so he has to involve the law. What a coward." Furthermore, Danis spent the morning posting more memes and images of Agdal or relating to Agdal.

Nina Adgal's Lawsuit Against Dillon Danis, Explained

If you have forgotten, Danis is currently being sued by Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Agdal's suit states that she has suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational damage as a result of Danis' 250+ posts about her. Furthermore, she appeared to invoke state and federal "revenge porn" legislation in response to a nude image of Agdal Danis posted on August 11. "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Agdal's suit read. "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive." Additionally, Agdal claims that Danis only deleted the post in question because the fight's promoter threatened to cancel the bout if he didn't.

Furthermore, Agdal's suit also addresses a video Danis posted in which she talks about needing sex. Agdal claims that this video was stored "deep in her Snapchat archives" and claims that Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so." Agdal is seeking unspecified damages as well as a minimum of $150,000 per proven violation of federal law. In the latest update to the lawsuit, Danis no-showed a court hearing on September 19, meaning Agdal's restraining order against him posting "sexually explicit" images of her is now in full effect.

