felony
- MusicASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Felony Gun Assault CaseASAP Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Reveals His Criminal Record Is Officially CleanFinally, the Philly rapper can put his legal history fully behind him, as this comes months after an official pardon from Pennsylvania's governor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLogan Paul Claims Dillon Danis Incriminated Himself During Face-Off InterviewLogan is no longer pulling his punches.By Ben Mock
- MusicPolo G Delays His New Album Following Arrest Last MonthThe rapper was charged with multiple felonies last month.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Has Car Theft Charges DroppedThe rapper escaped a felony charge this time.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureEzra Miller’s Criminal Streak Continues As Actor Receives Felony Burglary Charge In Vermont“The Flash” star has been linked to the incident that took place back in May of this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Wanted For Bracelet TheftThe pop star's ex had a felony arrest warrant for stealing a woman's bracelet in 2015.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeDave Chappelle's Attacker Won't Be Charged With Felony: ReportThe D.A.'s office declined to file felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle. By Aron A.
- CrimeDisney Star Kyle Massey Labels Felony Charge As "Extortive"Former Disney star Kyle Massey says the felony charge he is facing is "extortive."By Cole Blake
- CrimeBandman Kevo Arrested On 5 Charges In MiamiBandman Kevo was arrested in Miami, this week.By Cole Blake
- GossipNLE Choppa & Baby Mama Accuse Each Other Of Abuse, Police Called: ReportThe young mother accuses Choppa of shooting at her mother's home while their baby daughter was inside.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMike Tyson Is "Proud" To Finally Vote For The First Time This YearHe went to prison back in 1992 and because he had a felony record, his voting rights were taken away.By Erika Marie