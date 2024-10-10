Lil Baby Sidesteps Prosecution After Felony Gun Charge Gets Dropped

The rapper is all clear.

Lil Baby stepped into a legal quagmire on August 26. The rapper was pulled over in Las Vegas, and police found a firearm on his person. The rapper's mugshot went viral. Lil Baby's attorney, Drew Findling told Billboard that he was well within his legal rights to carry a weapon. "Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit," the lawyer stated. "We are actively investigating the facts and circumstances." Findling's assertion ultimately proved correct. Lil Baby is in the clear. He no longer has a felony charge hanging over him.

TMZ confirmed the ruling on October 9. Baby will not be prosecuted for carrying a concealed firearm. Furthermore, the Clark Country District Attorney has decided not to press charges against the rapper. This is an enormous break for Lil Baby, who was looking at a potential felony charge. This, of course, is not the first time the rapper has run into legal trouble. Lil Baby was arrested for reckless driving in 2019. He was also detained on suspicion of "transporting drugs" in France in 2022. He was released, but required to pay a fine. The incident took place during Fashion Week.

Clark County Didn't Press Charges Against Lil Baby

Baby has been especially busy as of late. The rapper was not letting the possibility of a felony slow him down. He served as the executive producer on the new Tay B album, You're Welcome. He will also appear at the Don't Fall In Love Fest in November. The festival will take place in San Bernandino, and see Baby rap alongside stars like Chino Pacas, Sexyy Red and Kodak Black. Fuerza Regida will put on the event. DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob also dragged Lil baby into their recent drama.