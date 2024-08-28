Lil Baby Taunts Police In Wild Vegas Arrest Footage: Watch

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Lil Baby attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, Lil Baby was arrested for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Lil Baby is currently hard at work on his upcoming album, but recently, he was forced to put things on hold due to some legal issues. Earlier this week, the rapper was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a proper permit. Reportedly, he has a permit to do so in his home state of Georgia, but not in Nevada. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on Monday night, according to TMZ, and later released on $5,000 bail.

Now, the outlet has obtained footage of the arrest. In it, he's heard telling officers to let him go, insisting that he has a license to carry a gun. Eventually, he got frustrated, encouraging officers to do a thorough search of his person because he had a "gun in his nuts."

Lil Baby Tells Police Officers To Search Him Well

The footage ends with Lil Baby being led into a police truck. "To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” the artist's lawyers told TMZ yesterday. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas." Reportedly, he's scheduled to appear in court on October 1. This wasn't Lil Baby's first run-in with the law, however. In June of this year, footage of him getting pulled over for having dark window tints back in 2020 also surfaced online. The year prior, he was arrested for alleged reckless driving.

He and James Harden were also confronted by French authorities in 2022 for alleged weed possession. Lil Baby was arrested and later released, having to pay a fine, and Harden was not taken into custody. What do you think of Lil Baby getting arrested earlier this week for alleged possession of an illegal weapon? What about footage of the incident surfacing online? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

