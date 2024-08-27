Lil Baby Arrested In Las Vegas: Details

Lil Baby was being held on $5,000 bail.

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, according to a new report from TMZ. Overall, the artist was arrested for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. While this in and of itself does not warrant an arrest, he was allegedly doing so without a permit, which is, in fact, illegal. The artist was subsequently taken to the Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $5000 and as it stands, it is unknown whether or not he was released yet or not.

The artist is one of the biggest names in hip-hop right now. Ever since 2018, Lil Baby has been on a magical run that has included chart-topping albums, some truly massive singles, and a feature run that is more than impressive. In recent years, some fans have made complaints about his growth, although his last few efforts have gotten him back into the good graces of fans. Hopefully, he will be able to keep that momentum up.

Lil Baby Detained In Nevada

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 17: Lil Baby performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for this arrest, it remains to be seen what will come from it. This is not the first time the artist has been arrested. Albeit, his previous arrests are for reckless driving and a minor marijuana possession offense in Paris, back in 2021. Regardless, this certainly isn't what the artist was hoping for during his trip to the Casino capital of the United States.