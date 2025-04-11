Chrisean Rock & Her New Boo Pack On The PDA After Messy Blueface Breakup

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have decided to go their separate ways for the time being. Fortunately for the Baddies star, however, it didn't take her long to find another man worthy of her affection. Recently, a friend of the mother of one took to social media to share a clip of her and others in a car. Chrisean and NCAA star Tytan Newton could be seen in the backseat kissing, leading fans to believe that they're officially an item. A clip of the pair hugging also surfaced online earlier this week, and someone behind the camera is heard saying, “I got your boo in the video!”

It looks like Chrisean isn't shying away from flaunting her latest romance online either. She shared yet another video of herself locking lips with Newton today, making it clear that they're head over heels for each other. Unsurprisingly, Instagram commenters have had mixed reaction to Chrisean's new boo. Most, however, are just glad to see her happy with someone besides the "Thotiana" rapper.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Break Up

After all, the two of them had become know for their tumultuous relationship, which seemed pretty unhealthy for everyone involved. Chrisean confirmed the split during a heated spat with the mother of Blueface's other children, Jaidyn Alexis, on X last month. At the time, she explained that she chose to break up with him because she no longer felt like she could trust him. She added that she planned to turn her attention to her career and her faith in lieu of a man.

"He’s not the prize if its community penis," she told Jaidyn. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.” For now, Chrisean has yet to share many details about her relationship with Newton.