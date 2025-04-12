Blueface’s Mother & Jaidyn Alexis Toast To Chrisean Rock’s New Boyfriend

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, has made it clear that she's overjoyed to see Chrisean Rock with someone other than her son.

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock's friend took to social media to share a clip of the Baddies star and her new boo. The lucky guy in question is NCAA star Tytan Newton, and in the clip, he and the mother of one didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA. Of course, it earned big reactions from social media users, as well as those in Chrisean's inner circle. This includes her son's grandmother, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold.

The Aunt-Tea Podcast host hopped online to weight in after hearing the news, throwing some serious shade Chrisean's way. “Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?” she began. “They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute a** baby too […] He’s the one.” Obviously, Saffold is overjoyed to see that Chrisean has set her sights on someone other than her son. This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as the two of them have dealt with their fair share of issues in the past.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Breakup

It looks like Saffold isn't celebrating alone, however. Recently, she linked up with the mother of Blueface's other children, Jaidyn Alexis. The "Stewie" rapper took a shot with the personality, but she didn't seem quite as enthusiastic. After all, she appears to have been doing well without all of the drama that came with her past relationship with Blueface. Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to completely avoid it since he went to prison, as she clashed with Chrisean on X just last month.

Their spat was over a photo of Blueface and Jaidyn's children that was posted on his Instagram page. Jaidyn believed it prompted Chrisean to unfollow him. In response to this theory, the mother of one confirmed that she was no longer interested in the "Thotiana" performer. "He’s not the prize if its community penis," she told Jaidyn. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.” 

