Blueface’s Mother & Jaidyn Alexis Toast To Chrisean Rock’s New Boyfriend

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock's friend took to social media to share a clip of the Baddies star and her new boo. The lucky guy in question is NCAA star Tytan Newton, and in the clip, he and the mother of one didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA. Of course, it earned big reactions from social media users, as well as those in Chrisean's inner circle. This includes her son's grandmother, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold.

The Aunt-Tea Podcast host hopped online to weight in after hearing the news, throwing some serious shade Chrisean's way. “Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?” she began. “They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute a** baby too […] He’s the one.” Obviously, Saffold is overjoyed to see that Chrisean has set her sights on someone other than her son. This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as the two of them have dealt with their fair share of issues in the past.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Breakup

It looks like Saffold isn't celebrating alone, however. Recently, she linked up with the mother of Blueface's other children, Jaidyn Alexis. The "Stewie" rapper took a shot with the personality, but she didn't seem quite as enthusiastic. After all, she appears to have been doing well without all of the drama that came with her past relationship with Blueface. Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to completely avoid it since he went to prison, as she clashed with Chrisean on X just last month.