Blueface's Dad Allegedly Kicks Chrisean Rock & Her Son Out Of His House

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to share a pretty contentious back-and-forth relationship, even when they romantically moved on from each other. It seems like the former's father finally put his foot down.

In a social media clip caught by @akademiks and @rapupdatestv on Instagram, the L.A. rapper's father seems to pack up all of Chrisean and her son's belongings. "Blueface made that call," he remarked, seemingly confirming he's kicking them out of his house.

Of course, there's still a lot of speculation around what these folks' living situation actually is. Despite the lack of clarity around this, the animosity between both sides certainly comes through. Whether or not they actually lived together or this is just a clout-chasing move is another story.

Is Chrisean Rock Pregnant?

Regardless, this is particularly interesting because Chrisean Rock celebrated moving on from Blueface recently. Not only that, but the reality television star and rapper also has a new man. Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold and the mother of his two other children, Jaidyn Alexis, celebrated this romance on social media.

"Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?" Saffold remarked on her Aunt-Tea podcast after hearing the news about Chrisean. "They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute-a** baby too. […] He’s the one."

Speaking of babies, Chrisean Rock recently addressed pregnancy rumors. "If I have a baby, I’m keeping it this time," she remarked on the Know For Sure podcast, denying the speculation. In an Instagram post, she claimed she's practicing celibacy. Rock also expressed hope for a more fruitful and loving relationship in the future.

As for her former partner, Blueface is still in prison for alleged probation violations. He recently wrote his mother a heartfelt message about how hard this time must be for her.

"I want to apologize to you for letting any female influences affect our relationship," the rapper reportedly wrote. "I thought a few females may have loved me more than you, but I was wrong. I’m glad I came to prison because in my absence, I got to sit back and watch them use my downtime as a headstart to their own advantages. You are the only woman entitled to be there for me so now that all the leaves fell off the tree I can get back to my roots, which is you I love you. I’ll be out in a few months come pick me up just you and my kids nobody else!"