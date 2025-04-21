Blueface's Dad Allegedly Kicks Chrisean Rock & Her Son Out Of His House

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1207 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Dad Kicks Chrisean Rock Son Out Hip Hop News
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This follows Chrisean Rock's new relationship with another man after trying to move on from her Blueface romance.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to share a pretty contentious back-and-forth relationship, even when they romantically moved on from each other. It seems like the former's father finally put his foot down.

In a social media clip caught by @akademiks and @rapupdatestv on Instagram, the L.A. rapper's father seems to pack up all of Chrisean and her son's belongings. "Blueface made that call," he remarked, seemingly confirming he's kicking them out of his house.

Of course, there's still a lot of speculation around what these folks' living situation actually is. Despite the lack of clarity around this, the animosity between both sides certainly comes through. Whether or not they actually lived together or this is just a clout-chasing move is another story.

Read More: Blueface’s Mother & Jaidyn Alexis Toast To Chrisean Rock’s New Boyfriend

Is Chrisean Rock Pregnant?

Regardless, this is particularly interesting because Chrisean Rock celebrated moving on from Blueface recently. Not only that, but the reality television star and rapper also has a new man. Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold and the mother of his two other children, Jaidyn Alexis, celebrated this romance on social media.

"Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?" Saffold remarked on her Aunt-Tea podcast after hearing the news about Chrisean. "They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute-a** baby too. […] He’s the one."

Speaking of babies, Chrisean Rock recently addressed pregnancy rumors. "If I have a baby, I’m keeping it this time," she remarked on the Know For Sure podcast, denying the speculation. In an Instagram post, she claimed she's practicing celibacy. Rock also expressed hope for a more fruitful and loving relationship in the future.

As for her former partner, Blueface is still in prison for alleged probation violations. He recently wrote his mother a heartfelt message about how hard this time must be for her.

"I want to apologize to you for letting any female influences affect our relationship," the rapper reportedly wrote. "I thought a few females may have loved me more than you, but I was wrong. I’m glad I came to prison because in my absence, I got to sit back and watch them use my downtime as a headstart to their own advantages. You are the only woman entitled to be there for me so now that all the leaves fell off the tree I can get back to my roots, which is you I love you. I’ll be out in a few months come pick me up just you and my kids nobody else!"

Read More: Chrisean Rock Exposes How Blueface Reacted To Their Most Recent Breakup

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Blueface Mother Jaidyn Alexis Chrisean Rock Boyfriend Gossip News Gossip Blueface’s Mother & Jaidyn Alexis Toast To Chrisean Rock’s New Boyfriend 1.8K
Blueface Karlissa Saffold Chrisean Rock Obsessed Gossip News Gossip Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists Chrisean Rock Is “Obsessed” With Her 1130
Blueface Message Karlissa Saffold Gossip News Gossip Blueface Pens Emotional Message To Mother Karlissa Saffold Amid Prison Stay 1.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K