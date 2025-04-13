Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Insists Chrisean Rock Is “Obsessed” With Her

Chrisean Rock may be living her best life with her rumored new boo Tytan Newton these days, but it looks like she still can't escape drama involving her ex, Blueface. Recently, his mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram Live to chat with fans when one troll asked her why she's so "obsessed" with the Baddies star. She insisted that she's not, instead accusing Chrisean of being obsessed with her.

"We haven't mentioned her, you have," she told the commenter. "And the only time we mention her is when y'all ask a question, okay? Just like she was obsessed with us on that Q&A [...] We're obsessed just as much as she's obsessed with us. 'Cause I could have swore y'all just asked all them f*cking questions on that Q&A and she picked the questions and it was all about us [...] So yeah, are y'all asking her that same question? 'Cause it's giving obsessed with us."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Break Up

Saffold's comments come just a few days after she publicly reacted to Chrisean's new relationship. She made it clear that she's glad to see her moving on with someone other than her son. “Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?” she said. “They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute a** baby too […] He’s the one.” The Aunt-Tea Podcast host didn't stop there, however. She went on to share a clip of herself celebrating alongside the mother of Blueface's other children, Jaidyn Alexis.