Chrisean Rock Ready To Completely Move On By Removing Blueface’s Tattoo

Chrisean Rock is beginning a public and personal reset, starting with the removal of the tattoo that once marked her devotion to Blueface. The name “Jonathan”—his given name—still sits above her right eyebrow, but its meaning has changed. What once signaled loyalty now lingers as a reminder of a toxic, often violent relationship that unfolded under constant surveillance. In a recent livestream, Rock revealed she’s begun the process of erasing the ink. Her announcement was calm but resolute. “It’s gonna take some time, but I’m getting rid of it,” she said. That brief comment marked a shift in tone from past interviews, where she defended her commitment to the embattled rapper even as their relationship unraveled in full view of the public. The tattoo’s removal isn’t just aesthetic. It’s emotional excavation.

Chrisean Rock’s relationship with Blueface was defined by volatility—fights caught on camera, legal run-ins, social media feuds, and now, complicated co-parenting. Their son was born last year, though their communication has since collapsed. Blueface remains behind bars, continuing to stir controversy even from a distance. Still, Chrisean Rock has begun carving out a different path, one that no longer centers on chaos.

Chrisean Rock Blueface Tattoo

Laser tattoo removal is physically painful and time-consuming. It demands patience and persistence—qualities Rock now seems to possess in greater supply. Her fans have long begged her to walk away. Now, many see this decision as the first tangible sign she’s ready to reclaim her name, image, and identity. Though she didn’t offer a timeline, the symbolism is immediate. She’s no longer tied to his legacy. She’s rewriting her own. For someone who has spent much of her early twenties navigating celebrity, motherhood, and heartbreak in the spotlight, this decision speaks volumes. It’s not simply about erasing a name. It’s about letting go of a story that no longer defines her.