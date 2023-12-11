Chrisean Rock's Blueface Tattoo Cover-Up & K Suave Ink Look Great As Jaidyn Alexis Celebrates Singledom

Though Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been on the outs for the best part of 2023, the 26-year-old has at least had his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis to fall back on. The high school sweethearts have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride together over the past 12 months, from a visit from Child Protective Services to the "Stewie" artist going viral with multiple singles before signing a deal with Columbia Records. Shortly after that, Blue proposed to Alexis, meanwhile, Rock was beginning a romance with K Suave. As that continues to flourish, a recent post on the mother of two's Instagram Story has us thinking she's saying goodbye to her baby daddy for good too.

"Aweee I love it 😂😂😂😂☠️," Alexis wrote over the weekend when posting a Boomerang of a sheet cake that reads, "Congrats, you dodged a bullet." Behind that sits a vase of pretty pink and yellow roses and a bottle of brown liquor that's sure to soothe Blue's first co-parent through any heartbreak and pain she might be experiencing.

Jaidyn Alexis Lives Her Best Life

Meanwhile, Rock was back under the tattoo needle, adding to her expansive collection of ink. She has many portraits of Blue on her body. Thanks to the handiwork of a creative artist, the one on her neck is now hiding under a rose. Fans are happy to see the 23-year-old doing her best to move on from her toxic situation with her Cr*zy In Love co-star. However, some are expressing disappointment that she got a new piece for her current boo, K Suave, on the same day.

Chrisean Rock Spends Some Serious Time Under the Tattoo Needle

Do you think Chrisean Rock covering up one of her Blueface tattoos, only to immediately get a new piece of ink dedicated to K Suave, shows growth? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

