Blueface & Chrisean Rock Beef: Baby Daddy Gave Sexyy Red A Jaidyn Alexis Diss Track Offer

Amid her and Blue's spat, Rock also hopped on Live with another rapper's baby mama to spill more tea about Junior's dad's recent behaviour.

BYHayley Hynes
BET Awards 2023 - Show

Chrisean Rock is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to make the world sees Blueface's true colours. The 23-year-old's supporters have long been urging her to walk away from her tumultuous situation with the multi-talent, but she's proven to be more than Cr*zy In Love. Thankfully for Rock and her fans, she seems to be coming to her senses in regards to her toxic relationship with Blue – much of which has played out in front of social media or reality TV cameras.

As a result, it only seems right that we get to witness the dissolution of their romantic and work partnerships in real time too. December has been a particularly chaotic month so far, and that only continued on Saturday (December 9), when Rock alleged that Blue was plotting to have his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, drop a diss track about Junior's mom. That news itself isn't shocking, however, what did take us by surprise is that the MILF Music founder wanted to pay Sexyy Red to hop on the song.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Rants About Blueface Denying Being Junior's Father Again: Watch

Chrisean Rock Reveals Which Rap Diva Blueface Wanted His Fiancee to Work With

"He tried to pay Sexyy Red to hop on a verse with Jaidyn, knowing d**n well this track is against me and knowing d**n well me and Sexyy ride for each other. That's my sister," Rock reminded her baby daddy. "For real, from another mother and father. So he tried to politic in the industry... Bro, somebody pray for Blueface, bro. He need prayer."

When she was chatting with Marissa Da'Nae on IG Live earlier this weekend, Chrisean Rock was visibly angry over finding out that Blueface was flirting with her at a party recently. Despite NLE Choppa's baby mama making it clear that her loyalty lies with the Baddies cast member, Blue was reportedly still persistent in his effort to pursue her. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Marissa Da'Nae Blast Blueface For Reaction To NLE Choppa's BM Rejecting Him

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.