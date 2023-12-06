Blueface & Jason Lee Talk "Kidnapping" Junior, Chrisean Rock Calls K Suave "Daddy"

We've been hoping to see Blueface and his baby mamas ending the year on a cool, calm, and collected note. Unfortunately, we're less than a week into December, and already the chaos we've seen has been unbelievable. It all began when the 26-year-old felt compelled to "rescue" his youngest son, Junior because Chrisean Rock's friend was watching the young boy in the early morning hours. When he pulled up on Marsh, Blue was threatening to get physically violent with her (she later confirmed they did tussle, though he allegedly sustained more damage).

As payback, the "Lit" artist accordingly kidnapped her ex's fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, and much to the internet's shock, the two women now seem to be on good terms. They came together to trash the "Thotiana" rapper's house, and rumour has it he put hands on them too, but fans can't help but wonder what exactly caused all the chaos. Blue sat down for an interview with Jason Lee to tell his side of the story, but ahead of that, we couldn't help but notice that Rock's been extra lovey-dovey with K Suave amid her beef with Blue. On Twitter this morning she wrote, "Happy Birthday Daddy," while reposting his selfie.

Chrisean Rock Flaunts Her New Fling

While streaming on Hollywood Unlocked's page, the Californian candidly explained why he wanted to pick up Junior from Marsh's care. "I knew the baby was by himself," Blue told Lee. "Basically, I go over there, and go into the f**king room, Jason, and it's Marsh, her son, two other kids and the baby all on a blowup mattress on the floor."

Blueface Tells His Side of the Story

Can you see where Blueface is coming from with wanting better for his son, or do you think jealousy stemming from Chrisean Rock's budding romance with K Suave is getting the better of him? Let us know in the comments below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

