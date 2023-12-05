Blueface & Marsh Fight: Chrisean Rock's Friend Recaps Altercation, Still Loves Rapper

From the moment 2023 began, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been wreaking havoc in the headlines. Weeks into the year, the California native celebrated his 26th birthday, at which time his Cr*zy In Love co-star confirmed that she was pregnant. Her maternity period was anything but peaceful, as she and Blue were near-constantly feuding. Ultimately, he wound up reconciling with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, sending Rock straight into the arms of her new beau, K Suave.

As they continue to spend time together, the MILF Music founder seems to be growing more jealous – this was evident especially when he "rescued" his son at 4 AM from Chrisean's friend who was babysitting for the 23-year-old. On his Story, Blue threatened to beat the young woman, Marsh, up for taking care of his youngest child while Junior's mom was out "recording a verse" or "sucking d**k," according to the father of three. Now, we're hearing her side of things, which confirms that a fight did happen, though it apparently caused Blueface more damage than she sustained.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Call Blueface On Live: "We Got Too Drunk And We Got Too Cool And IDK If We Like It"

Marsh Says Blueface Did More Damage to Himself During Their Fight

"Me and that ni**a was brawling, and he beat himself up 'cuz he couldn't land no punch," Marsh told her social media followers on Tuesday (December 5). "He was swinging for dear life, tryna take my f**king head off, but I wouldn't let him connect 'cuz I refuse. You not finna give me one of them hard a** punches. The f**k?" she said with a laugh. "And that ni**a was flying," she emphasized, painting a picture of her messy morning with the reality star. Somehow, despite everything they've been through, Marsh made it known that she's still got love for her friend's baby daddy.

His baby mamas aren't the only ones who have left Blueface feeling disrespected this week. During his sitdown with comedian Funny Marco, the "Thotiana" rapper walked out in disgust after his interviewer failed to name three of his songs, causing yet another video of his to go viral. Check out that hilarious moment at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Blueface Dips From Funny Marco Interview After He Fails To Name Three Songs By Him: Watch

[Via]