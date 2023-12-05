Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Call Blueface On Live: "We Got Too Drunk And We Got Too Cool And IDK If We Like It"

It seems Blue's baby mamas might go from being mortal enemies to besties after a drunken day together.

We've reported a lot of wild headlines from the world of Blueface, but never did we think we'd see the rapper's two baby mamas come together and seemingly make peace. Earlier today, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis practically broke the internet when they began streaming on Instagram Live together, and things only became juicier when they got Blueface on the phone to update their baby daddy on the improved status of their relationship.

In the video below, the "Thotiana" rapper calls his fiancee to check in on where she is, to which she confirms she's fuelling up the car. "We f**ked up, Blue," Rock chimes in from her seat. "We got too drunk and we got too cool and I don't know if we like it." Alexis then hangs up on the MILF Music founder, and both she and the Baddies cast member burst into laughter after Jaidyn says she's "over it."

Blueface's Baby Mamas Are Besties Now

As XXL notes, this marks the first time we've seen both of Blue's baby mamas together and at peace – in the past, they've come to physical blows, not to mention their war of words on social media. Despite their messy history, we've been hoping to see Rock and Alexis make amends and mend their broken family. This is certainly a positive first step, though we're certainly not ready to call them besties just yet. If nothing else, having them on good terms will at least be less of a headache for the Californian.

Before linking up with Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis was making headlines on our site for her reaction to her man's adult video preferences, which certainly don't match up with her appearance. As his mother, Karlissa Saffold, drunkenly shared during a Live session over the weekend, Blueface seemingly enjoys women with a complexion closer to his mothers. Read what the "Barbie" hitmaker had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

