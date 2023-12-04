Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Parenting Tactics Cause Drama, He "Rescues" Junior At 4 AM: Watch

Once again, the women in Blueface's life are leaving him with one mess after another to clean up. To start, his mother, Karlissa Saffold, has been making concerning comments about her son's alleged adult video preferences, which have only furthered the rift between her and Jaidyn Alexis. Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock's parenting tactics have been leaving Blue befuddled since she gave birth on Instagram Live in September. Though he initially denied paternity of little Junior, the "Thotiana" rapper was on social media this past weekend, showing the world that he's stepping up as a father where Rock has seemingly been lacking.

"My son ain't got no parent at four in the morning," Blue said on his Story recently while holding the young boy in the middle of a parking lot. "Nobody wanna watch him. She got merks watching the baby at four in the morning," the 26-year-old ranted, turning the camera over to someone Rock seemingly hired to watch her infant. "So she can what, get some d**k? Do a verse? F**k a ni**a?" he further speculated what the Baddies cast member might be doing at this hour.

Blueface Puts His Co-Parent on Blast in the Early Morning Hours

"All this so you can do a verse? Suck some d**k?" he asked again before that video ends. On the next slide, Blue continued to expose his ex, putting the camera in Rock's friend's face before threatening her with a beating from Jaidyn Alexis. "Close the door, let's go merk. You gon' get your a** whooped as soon as we get there," the Californian declared.

In recent weeks, we've still heard Chrisean Rock expressing her interest in reconciling with Blueface, though she's also got a fling brewing with a rising artist named K Suave. At the end of November, the new mom and her latest beau were posted up in the club during a makeout sesh that left her smiling from ear to ear. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

