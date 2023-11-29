Chrisean Rock & K Suave Kiss In The Club, She Tweets About Rediscovering Happiness

Chrisean Rock isn't perfect, but the 23-year-old has shown growth from going viral for failing to support her infant son's neck in the first weeks of pregnancy. We've seen a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs since then, but currently, Junior's mom is pushing all the negativity to the side in favour of celebrating her new romance. She and "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" collaborator Lil Mabu appear to have moved on from each other, and instead, Rock is now spending time with K Suave. They seem to be in the honeymoon stages of dating still, as their PDA has been non-stop.

On Tuesday (November 28), the Baddies cast member gave a positive update to her Twitter followers. Seeing as we've become accustomed to Rock using social media as a place to vent and stir up drama, it's always nice to see her leaning into joy instead of falling into a victim trap. "I pray that these good times last forever," she wrote this afternoon. "I haven't been this happy in a minute," the socialite added, though she didn't specifically name what has her smiling.

Who's Got Chrisean Rock Feeling So Happy?

In the hours after that, a video of Rock and Suave in the club together began circulating on various blogs. They were passionately making out while with their friends, seemingly forgetting their surroundings and just enjoying their budding feelings until the camera flash interrupted them. The look on the reality star's face tells us she might actually be catching feelings for someone other than Blueface, though she did just let her baby daddy know that she's still open to reconciling if he is.

K Suave and Baddies Cast Member Can't Get Enough of Each Other

Which of Chrisean Rock's rebounds do you think looks better by her side – Lil Mabu, or K Suave? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates on Blueface's reaction to his baby mama's bold PDA.

