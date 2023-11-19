Who Is Chrisean Rock Dating? K Suave Rumours Fly, Blueface And Karlissa Saffold React To New Romance

Even though her relationship with Blueface didn't work out as planned, Chrisean Rock isn't letting new motherhood stop her from finding her next lover. For a minute, she looked to be romancing Lil Mabu, her "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" collaborator, even flaunting a tattoo on her stomach dedicated to the teen earlier this fall. It's unclear what the status of their relationship is at this time, though we've been seeing Rock spending time with Sexually Active artist K Suave, which she isn't hiding from social media – perhaps in hopes of getting a rise out of Junior's dad.

If that's been the 23-year-old's plan all along, then it's certainly working. Both he and his mother Karlissa Saffold are seemingly sharing their thoughts on Rock's love life this weekend, and the latter even seems to approve of the Baddies cast member moving on from Blue. "Well he got them big hands," Saffold said of Suave in an Instagram comment. "Take it slow Rock," she urged her son's ex. "Go watch my interview to avoid mistakes you will regret later," Karlissa added, referencing her recent sit-down with Jason Lee.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Teases New TV Series Outside Of Zeus, Says Junior Is Trying To Talk Already: Video

Karlissa Saffold Has a Message for Chrisean Rock On Her Quest for Love

Interestingly, after his second baby mama shared videos riding around in a car with lights decorating the roof, Blue wrote, "If you want stars ona roof gotta get that Rolls Royce. Don't be cheap," before sharing a video with his MILF Music artist in their tricked out vehicle. "I could tweet, 'The sky is blue,' and y'all gone be like, 'Oh, he only saying that to throw shade,'" Blueface wrote online after being accused of obsessing over his ex.

Read More: K Suave’s New Album Is “Sexually Active”

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Seemingly Chime In Too

"Like, no b**ch. The sky is literally blue." In another post, the 26-year-old added, "What does this guy have to do with my car? 🤔 I'm confused as hell lol, you just adding random people to the chat 😂... Is this yo dude or some?" Check back in with HNHH later to find out what Chrisean Rock has to say to her co-parent and his first baby mama.

[Via]