“I wanna tell y’all so much, but I don’t know if I’m supposed to,” the 23-year-old said before spilling on her big life updates in a recent IG Live.

Chrisean Rock Teases New TV Series Outside Of Zeus, Says Junior Is Trying To Talk Already: Video

Chrisean Rock's time in the spotlight has been nothing short of chaotic, but still, she continues to show up in the online space and share her life with the world. At this point, many internet users are putting in requests to get out of her group chat with Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Karlissa Saffold. Unfortunately for them, it sounds like we'll only be seeing more of the new mom on the small screen as she allegedly has a new reality series in the works, and it's not in tandem with Zeus.

We've already seen the 23-year-old come to blows with countless women on Baddies, and the end of her relationship with Blue on the network's Cr*zy In Love program. Seeing as those have both negatively impacted Rock's reputation, it's understandable that she wants to distance herself from the past and move forward down new avenues with her next endeavours. She happily spilled some of the tea on Instagram Live ahead of the weekend. "I have so much I wanna tell y'all but I don't know if I'm supposed to," Chrisean said.

Chrisean Rock is Seemingly Expanding Her Reality TV Resume

"Guess what? My own TV show's finna be on a channel! I'm not finna tell you what channel it's finna be on, but it's finna be on there." As she opened her mouth while talking, the entertainer also noted that, once again, she took her fake tooth out despite having it sealed in place just last week. Seconds later, she confirmed that she won't be attending the Baddies reunion, and doesn't at all seem upset by her decision.

Junior's Mom Gives Another Update on Her Baby Boy

As is the case with most parents, Chrisean Rock has also been giving us regular updates on the progress of her two-month-old. "Y'all, Chrisean Jr. be [tryna] talk already 😭😭😭," the Baltimore native shared on Twitter ahead of the weekend. Besides that exciting news, Rock also told TMZ that her baby is recovering well from his hernia surgery during a run-in at LAX. What do you think Junior's first word will be? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

